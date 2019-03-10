KAREN SUE STOCKSTILL
Karen Sue Stockstill, age 67, a 14-year resident of Laughlin, Nev. passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born on September 26, 1951 to Arlin "Pat" Jennings and Patsy (Ponder) Jennings in Lubbock, Texas, the fourth of seven children.
While she had many jobs in her life, her greatest accomplishments came from being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was deeply involved with St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nev. Serving others brought her the utmost joy.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Stockstill of Laughlin, Nev.; children Dale Stockstill of Gordon, Texas, Billy and Jessie Golden of Spicewood, Texas, and Terra Songy of Greenville, N.C.; grandchildren, Kaylin, Drake, Kyndell, Bree, Emily, Weston and Luke; great-granddaughter, Olivia; and family and friends too numerous to count.
Her memorial service will be at 10:00 am. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nev. Another memorial will be held at a later date in Strawn, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to St. Jude's Children
Research Hospital or the . These are two charities
that were near and dear to her heart.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 10 to Mar. 19, 2019