Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KAREN SUE STOCKSTILL

Karen Sue Stockstill, age 67, a 14-year resident of Laughlin, Nev. passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born on September 26, 1951 to Arlin "Pat" Jennings and Patsy (Ponder) Jennings in Lubbock, Texas, the fourth of seven children.

While she had many jobs in her life, her greatest accomplishments came from being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was deeply involved with St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nev. Serving others brought her the utmost joy.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Stockstill of Laughlin, Nev.; children Dale Stockstill of Gordon, Texas, Billy and Jessie Golden of Spicewood, Texas, and Terra Songy of Greenville, N.C.; grandchildren, Kaylin, Drake, Kyndell, Bree, Emily, Weston and Luke; great-granddaughter, Olivia; and family and friends too numerous to count.

Her memorial service will be at 10:00 am. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nev. Another memorial will be held at a later date in Strawn, Texas.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to St. Jude's Children

Research Hospital or the . These are two charities

that were near and dear to her heart. KAREN SUE STOCKSTILLKaren Sue Stockstill, age 67, a 14-year resident of Laughlin, Nev. passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born on September 26, 1951 to Arlin "Pat" Jennings and Patsy (Ponder) Jennings in Lubbock, Texas, the fourth of seven children.While she had many jobs in her life, her greatest accomplishments came from being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was deeply involved with St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nev. Serving others brought her the utmost joy.She is survived by her husband, Eugene Stockstill of Laughlin, Nev.; children Dale Stockstill of Gordon, Texas, Billy and Jessie Golden of Spicewood, Texas, and Terra Songy of Greenville, N.C.; grandchildren, Kaylin, Drake, Kyndell, Bree, Emily, Weston and Luke; great-granddaughter, Olivia; and family and friends too numerous to count.Her memorial service will be at 10:00 am. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nev. Another memorial will be held at a later date in Strawn, Texas.In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to St. Jude's ChildrenResearch Hospital or the . These are two charitiesthat were near and dear to her heart. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 10 to Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.