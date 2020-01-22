KAROL G. BARNARD (1933 - 2019)
Obituary
Karol G. Barnard, a 15-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1933 in Grand Rapids, Mich.
She was raised in Santa Monica, Calif, then resided in Bullhead City.
Karol is survived by her husband, Richard Barnard; daughter, Jan Cicchetto; son, Dr. Philip Barnard; two grandsons; and one great-grandson.
Arrangements were under the care of Dimond & Sons Funeral Home and the Neptune Society.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020
