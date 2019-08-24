KATHIE WODRICH
Kathie Wodrich, age 72, a long-time resident of Bullhead City passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 30, 1947 in Independence, Iowa to William and Marguerite Turner.
In the late 50s Kathie moved with her parents to southern California where she grew up and went on to work at Avon Cosmetics and married the love of her life, Bill Wodrich. In the early 80s Kathie and Bill moved to Bullhead City. Kathie worked for Sears, MEC and the Bullhead City School District until her retirement.
Kathie loved spending time with her family, watching horror movies, reading novels and taking care of her beloved pets. Kathie had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She was kind hearted and always believed everyone deserves a second chance.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend
who will be truly missed.
Kathie is preceded in death by her father, William Turner; sister, Ronnie High; and nephew, Josh Turner.
Kathie is survived by her husband, Bill Wodrich; son, JC Farris III (wife Joanna); step-son, Billy Wodrich (wife Gina); step-daughter, Laura Wodrich, mother, Marguerite (Turner) Reeves; brother, Bill Turner (wife Monica); sisters, Maryann Althaus (husband Albert) and Carol Christopher; granddaughter, Jessica Smith (husband Travis); step-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Clarissa, Jadon and Hunter Whaley; great grandchildren, Kelsie, Kortney, Caleb, Jacob Smith and Joshua Bruckelmyer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; all of whom
brought great joy into Kathie's life.
Arrangements are under the direction of Desert Lawn Funeral
