KATHLEEN CHAPIN ELLIOTT WAGONER

One more Angel in Heaven

Kathleen Chapin Elliott Wagoner, age 86, of Golden Shores, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, September 14, 2019 at 7:08 am, at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kay was born oldest of 15 to Marjorie Arvilla Emerson and Elmer Gardener Chapin on Wednesday, September 13, 1933 in the city of Medford in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. Kay was a member of Eastern Stars as a young girl with family members who are and were Freemasons of Massachusetts.

As a young woman, Kay was an LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse), waitress and counselor at Wagon Camp where she taught Animal Husbandry. For many she was a school bus driver, professional nanny, and a Girl Scout Leader. Kay loved all animals, horseback riding, cooking, gardening, camp fires, and just being outside. She also loved the trees and how they turned many different colors, feeding the birds that would come everyday to get a drink and eat some seeds, as well as lizards of all sizes that would stop by for shade and water.

Kay is preceded in death by husband, John Paul Wagoner in 1977; and son, Kent Allen Wagoner in 2014.

She leaves behind her daughters, Debra Ann Wagoner Montgomery, Lisa Jean Wagoner Emerson McLean, Paula Kay Wagoner Zelinsky, and LaDawna Marie Atkinson Price; brothers, Robert Luis (Buck) Willis of Shoshone, Idaho, Ronald Leroy Willis of Magnolia, Texas, Lyle Eugene Willis of Plymouth, Minnesota; sister, Victoria Sue Willis Allen of Everett, Washington; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins from coast to coast.

