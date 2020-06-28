KATHRYN E. (DODSON) BENSON

Kathryn E. (Dodson) Benson, age 106, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Joshua Springs Senior Living in Bullhead City, Ariz. Kathryn was born September 21, 1913, in El Cajon, Calif.

After graduating from Grossmont High School in El Cajon, she attended BIOLA College in Los Angeles, with a desire to become a missionary to India. Upon graduation from Bible college, she applied to the missions and found that they were not accepting any new missionaries at that time, due to the unrest in the country. Since that did not work out, she returned to El Cajon and was working in the post office when she met an army soldier from Minnesota, by the name of John Benson. She and John were married in 1943. After the war ended, in 1945, she moved, with her husband, to Minnesota, where they lived for many years, raising four children. After retirement, John and Kathryn became "snowbirds", dividing their time between Minnesota and Arizona. In 2010 she became a full-time resident of Bullhead City.

Although Kathryn never achieved her dream of becoming a missionary to a foreign land, she truly lived her faith in thought, word and deed. She was still teaching Bible study, and knitting layettes for the missions, well after her 100th birthday. Her love of the Lord was apparent to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2003.

Kathryn is survived by a daughter, Dena (Dan) Lentz, Bullhead City, Ariz.; and sons, Jim (Linda) Aitkin, Minn, Art (Karen), Danbury, Wis., and Bruce (Jeanne), Minneapolis, Minn.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Kathryn's wishes, her body has been donated to science and because of COVID-19 there will be no visitation or memorial service at this time.

Our family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to our dear friend Elaine Rosecrans, RN, (retired) for her untiring devotion to Kathryn over the past many months, and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, when none of the rest of us was allowed to visit Kathryn at Joshua Springs.

