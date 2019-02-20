Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAY RAUCH. View Sign

KAY RAUCH

1937 to 2019

Our beloved mother, grama, great-grama (sister to Bob Lasham) has joined her true love of 60 plus years, her husband Ron.

Leaving behind loving children, Terry Rauch (Millie), Ronda Southwell (Larry), Tami Samples and Cory Rauch. Also, multiple grandkids, Travis, Jessica, Christopher, Rachel, Kayla, Sierra, Karrissa and Royal: and seven great-grandkids and counting.

She led a group of ladies in aqua-size for 18 plus years. She was a red hatter, did beautiful bead work and was one of the original "Desert Rider" ATV members.

When she retired as a school bus driver, she and Ron took off in their motorhome across the United States from their home base at Riverview Resort in Bullhead City, Arizona. She loved visits from family and going out with friends and laughing. This past summer she enjoyed a cruise to Alaska with her daughters and had a wonderful and memorable trip.

She will be missed by many and will live on through all that knew her. The life of Mom cannot be easily described as we have so many stories.... But when and where we see a "ladybug" we'll always think of her with much love. Happy Trails to you and Dad together. May you rest now and know that you were loved by many and will be missed by all.

