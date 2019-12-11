Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH CLAUDE CARROLL. View Sign Service Information Desert Lawn Funeral Home 9250 S. Ranchero Lane Mohave Valley , AZ 86440 (928)-768-5959 Celebration of Life 2:30 PM Calvary Chapel Desert Light 1690 Newberry Dr. Bullhead City , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH CLAUDE CARROLL

Kenneth Claude Carroll, a 44 year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Joshua Springs Assisted Living, surrounded by loving family. Kenneth was born April 6, 1939 to Claude Onslow and Willie Mae (Coleman) Carroll in Nueces City, Texas. He was the oldest of two sons.

He attended Abilene Christian University in his college years, prior to moving to Southern California where he met his wife Shirley (Henderson) Kuntz and married in 1961. They had three beautiful daughters.

Kenneth was a construction worker and part of The Glaziers Union for 13 years before moving to Bullhead City in 1974. Kenneth worked at the Edison Power Plant in Laughlin, Nev. for 5 years prior to opening his own sign shop (Ad/Art Signs) in Bullhead City in 1979. Kenneth was the only sign painter in Bullhead City for several years and stayed quite busy with real estate signs, pizza places, restaurant menu boards, etc. until his retirement in 2005. Kenneth was a very gifted artist and had blessed his friends and family with birthday banners, retirement banners, wood carved signs, etc. throughout his life. He enjoyed golf, bowling, throwing darts and playing pool.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gary.

He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (William) Bishop, Kimberley (David) Scott, and Wendi (Brian) Hubbard; as well as nine grandchildren, Daniel and Nathan Scott, Ryan and Brooke Bishop, Garrett Colley, Megan Nielsen and Kelsea, McKenna and Dillon Hubbard; along with nieces; and several cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Desert Light, 1690 Newberry Dr., Bullhead City, AZ 86442 with Pastor Chuck Kelly officiating.

