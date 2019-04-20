Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH CRAIG WHITLOCK SR. View Sign

KENNETH CRAIG WHITLOCK SR.

Kenneth Craig Whitlock Sr., age 70, a resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born July 10, 1948 in Kansas City, Kan. He was retired.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Whitlock; and brother, Tim Whitlock.

He is survived by his mother, Lillian Whitlock of Bullhead City; five children:, Kenneth Whitlock Jr. and Nancy Corey of Redding, Calif., Jason Whitlock and Tanya of Moore, Okl., and Tracie Vedernilhova of Rogerville, Mo.; brother, Jim Whitlock of Pomona, Calif.; many grandchildren; and one great- grandchild.

"My father had a strong love for his family, always had a sense of humor

