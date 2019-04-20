KENNETH CRAIG WHITLOCK SR.
Kenneth Craig Whitlock Sr., age 70, a resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born July 10, 1948 in Kansas City, Kan. He was retired.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Whitlock; and brother, Tim Whitlock.
He is survived by his mother, Lillian Whitlock of Bullhead City; five children:, Kenneth Whitlock Jr. and Nancy Corey of Redding, Calif., Jason Whitlock and Tanya of Moore, Okl., and Tracie Vedernilhova of Rogerville, Mo.; brother, Jim Whitlock of Pomona, Calif.; many grandchildren; and one great- grandchild.
"My father had a strong love for his family, always had a sense of humor
about life's journey, and an undying passion for everything that was "Old West". A cowboy and comedian at heart who will be missed dearly".
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2019