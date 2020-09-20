KENNTH RUSSELL LEWIS JR.

Kenneth Russell Lewis Jr, age 52, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Needles, California. Kenny was born in Phoenix, Arizona on March 11, 1969 to Nancy Ellen Yoney and Kenneth Russell Lewis Sr.

They moved to Needles when Kenny was three years old. They were just supposed to be "passing through", heading to Northern California, when they broke down in Needles and here, they made it home. For Kenny's education, he attended Grace Henderson as a little boy and on into Needles High School. Once graduated, he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada for several years doing construction and masonry work. He then moved back to the tri-state area where his family was and called Needles his home until his passing.

He worked for the Az Ca Railroad in Parker, Arizona for many years before finishing his career working multiple different titles for his brother, Gary Lewis' many businesses. The last, running his brothers restaurant, RCP. There is where he became a public figure in our small community. Kenny had a big heart and a kind soul, was a friend to many and he was loved by the people in the community and even outside the community. Kenny loved being around his family and enjoyed going to church and being with his church family. He always enjoyed a family event or even just a simple gathering of "taco dinner night" or a barbecue with family around. He could cook up some good food too. He loved to hunt, fish and watch the Steelers play! He loved being outdoors, but he was always good for watching a movie and just relaxing on the couch, usually leading him into engaging in a conversation.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Ellen Yoney; his father, Kenneth Russell Lewis Sr.; and stepdad, William Anthony Yoney.

Kenny is survived by his daughter, Tiffany and son-in-law Jesse Torres; son, Damon Lewis; grandkids, Teagan, Audrey and Lincoln Torres; brothers, Gary Lewis and Jimmy Yoney; sisters, Vanessa and brother-in-law Casey Pletcher, Diana and brother-in-law Drew Lively, Jenny and brother-in-law Tommy Pratt, and Peyton Yoney; and many nieces and nephews, Paige, Taylor, and Jayce Lewis, Tristan, Ally, Angelina, Tanner, Brayden and Nella Pletcher, David and Danae Lively, Anthony, Jevana, Destiny, Alexis, and Rachel Yoney.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at Needles Christian Church (1409 Bailey Ave, Needles). Masks are mandatory if attending services at the church.

Following the service a reception will be held at the home of his sister, Vanessa and Casey Pletcher (2005 Rio Vista, Needles).



