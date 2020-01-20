KENNETH WILLIAM CASON SR
Kenneth William Cason, Sr., age 80, a resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz. passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1939 to parents Kenneth B. and Ruth F. Carnahan Cason in San Bernardino, Calif.
Ken was in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1959, serving on the USS Saint Paul (CA-73) Battleship.
He was a retired truck driver of 31 years and a member of Teamsters Local 166 of Bloomington, Calif. He was also a member of Bullhead City Senior Center and of Harvest Bible Church. Ken enjoyed horse racing, Nascar, baseball, football and poker.
Ken is survived by three daughters, Vonda M. Straus of La, Kelly R. Ragan of Ponchatoula, La, and Kimberly Johnston of Texas; son, Kenneth W. Cason, Jr. of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; seven grandchildren, Tanya Cervantez of Mo, Emily Cason of La, Joseph Montez of Calif., Trae Hanson of Texas, Nicole Cason of Maine, Wesley Johnston of La., and Cason Johnston of Texas; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29, 2020