KEVIN CRAIG STEVENS

Kevin Stevens, 63, a 15-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away at his home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born in Lincoln, Neb. on April 3, 1956, the son of Ronald and Marjorie (Hulett) Stevens.

From Nebraska, he lived and moved with his parents to Taylor, Wis., Sparta, Wis. and Thief River Falls, Minn. Kevin's school age years were predominantly in Drayton, N.D. graduating from Drayton High School. He lived and worked in the Drayton/Grand Forks area and for a number of years wintered with his parents in Bullhead City.

With the death of his parents, who passed within weeks of each other in 2010, he remained in Bullhead City as a full time resident. He loved living in the Southwest. More important to Kevin, he loved family. He revered his parents. Their portrait sits next to his chair to this day. Uncles, aunts and other family members looked forward to his weekly Saturday morning calls. Some of those he called regularly were given pet names he created. Kevin named aunts Lollipops, Sweetie Pie, and Honey Bear, for example, and he monikered an uncle Busy Buddy. He truly treasured family and those calls.

Though he was disabled at age 28, he led an active daily life. Bullhead City folks will miss his smile as he traveled on his scooter or his golf cart to the park and to places to shop.

We need to remember certain special people in Kevin's life: Chuck in Laughlin, Herb in North Dakota and Karen at the Chaparral Country Club.

Kevin is survived by many aunts and uncles, Roger (Pat) Stevens, Arlan Stevens, David (Janice) Stevens, Cheryl (Thomas) Borreson, Dan (Lynne) Stevens, Don (Mary) Stevens and their children; and cousins, LaVerne (Mary) Hulett, Ken "Junior" Hulett and Gloria Hulett.

Desert Lawn cremated Kevin. Interment is at Woodlawn Cemetery, Taylor, Wis. A graveside service will be held there at a later date.

"Folks we should remember are those that see goodness

and kindness, and refuse to succumb to the evil nature of others

who spread disdain." That personifies Kevin Stevens.

