KHILIA JOAN SCROGGINS

Khilia Joan Scroggins, age 80, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born on March 10, 1939 in Lily, Kentucky.

Khilia was a volunteer Sunday school teacher and an amazing seamstress, who not only kept all her little girls covered in frills, but also sewed for many in the community. Her greatest accomplishment was teaching her children and grandchildren about the love of Jesus Christ.

Khilia was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, who loved fiercely those she held dear. She was a loving mother who's love will be felt and taught for generation to come.

Khilia was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Scroggins; parents, Mark and Carrie Gregory; and brother, Ernie Gregory.

She is survived by her daughters,

Terry Scroggins and Kim Scroggins Anaya; granddaughters, Carrie Harris, Amy Facklam and Katie Lusk; great-grandchildren, Avery and Emery Harris, Trinity and Parker Lusk; and brother, Wayne Gregory.

In lieu flowers, a donation in Khilia's name can be made to a scholarship fund by calling Arrowhead Bank in Needles, CA 760-326-5872.