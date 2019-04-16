Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KIMBERLY OACH QUALEHSEH CAMERON. View Sign

KIMBERLY CAMERON

Kimberly Oach Qualehseh (A Rainbow Among The Clouds) Cameron, age 57, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1961 in Needles, Calif. to parents, Milton Cameron, Sr. and Jewell Jenkins (Courtwright).

Kimberly was an instructor for the Fort Mojave Tribe Aha Macav Historical Cultural Preservation Department. She worked in this position for 15+ years. Kimberly is one of the last accomplished traditional potterers of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. Recently, she received an award at the Redlands University in California for her outstanding work in pottery making.

Kimberly was a member of the Women's Club of Needles since 2013, as well as The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. She also was a member of the Fort Mojave Tribal Marching Band (one of the oldest Native American marching bands still in existence, at 100+ years old). She started at a young age with the flute, clarinet, and then finally settled on the bass drum. Kimberly attended church at The Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses in Needles, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her father, Milton Cameron, Sr.; and brother, Lance Cameron.

She is survived by her four sons, Allen Bryan, Joel Cameron, Morgan Alvarez, and Dylan Bryan; mother, Jewell Jenkins (Courtwright); brothers, David Courtwright, Stephen Lopez, Sr., Troy Cameron, Sr., Milton Cameron, Jr., Tracy Cameron and Martin Cameron; sisters, April Cameron, Allison Hernandez (Cameron); and uncle, Sampson Evanston.

Viewing was held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Dimond & Sons Mortuary, 222 E. Street, Needles, Ca. Traditional Fort Mojave Indian Services followed immediately after.

Thank you to Colorado River Medical Center staff, Baker Ambulance Company, San Bernardino County Fire Department, Dimond & Sons Mortuary, Tim Williams, Shan Lewis, and The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. Special appreciation to all the relatives and friends for their love, condolences, prayers and support. And for those that brought food and beverages in our

times of need.

222 E Street

Needles , CA 92363

