KNOX E. McCLOY

Knox E. McCloy, age 92, a resident of Mohave Valley, Ariz. passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

The youngest son of R. Cameron and Lois E. McCloy, Knox was born on September 9, 1927, and raised in the farming community of Hemet, California.

After graduating from Hemet High, Knox worked on the family's ranch until he moved to Long Beach and began his career with McDonnell Douglas in the aerospace industry.

Knox's leisure time was usually spent outdoors, fishing, hunting and discovering rocks and minerals as he pursued his interest in lapidary. After his retirement, Knox relocated to Mohave Valley, an ideal area for him to pursue his hobbies. Knox remained very active up until the last few months of his life.

A devoted member of the Mohave Valley United Methodist Church and the Promise Keepers, Knox was a student of the Bible who shared his faith by the life he led. A "salt-of-the-earth", generous man, Knox was also a great storyteller who entertained with recounts of family history and humorous recaps of his numerous life adventures.

Knox is survived by his sister, Jean Triplett, of Hemet; and fondly remembered by his Colorado and Texas relatives as well as his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service in early September will be held in Hemet, the resting place of Knox's wives, Abby and Mary Ellen who preceded him. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the United Methodist Church of Mohave Valley when COVID19 restrictions have been lifted.



