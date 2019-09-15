Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Chapel 926 South Litchfield Road Goodyear , AZ 85338 (623)-932-1780 Rosary 10:00 AM St Henrys Catholic Church 24750 W. Lower Buckeye Road Buckeye , AZ View Map Funeral Mass Following Services St Henrys Catholic Church 24750 W. Lower Buckeye Road, Buckeye , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LARRY GRAFF

Larry Graff, age 67, a resident of Buckeye, Ariz., left this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 and joined his father, Leo Graff and mother, Bea Graff. He was born April 14, 1952 in Winslow, Ariz.

Larry never met a stranger. He always talked to everyone whether he knew them or not. He was a very kind and loving person with a very big heart and a positive attitude. Larry was an avid sports fan. He loved the Diamondbacks and Cardinals and went to games every chance he had. He loved pickle ball. His pickle ball buddies lovingly called him Lizard. He was often found on the golf course with one of his best friends, Paul Thomas, even in 100+ degree temperatures. He loved taking pictures. He would spend hours looking for wood for his picture frames as well as the lovely crosses he would make.

Larry is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 21 years, Linda. The couple were committed to each other until the very end. He is also survived by his daughter, Brea Graff, and his new-found daughter, Erin Sigls (Jon); stepson, Bobby Cake (Tisha); sister, Marcia Brown Hogan (Bobby); grandchildren, Charlee Cake, Jacee Cake, Addison Sigls, and Aaron Sigls; father-in-law, Bobby Burgess, mother-in-law, Martha Burgess; nephew, Byron Brown (Kim), Cheyenne and Cody Brown; sisters-in-law, Terry Kolomitz (Kelly), and Rachel Allen (Rowdy); nephews, Chance Lee Burgess, Ty Allen (Emily), and Shawn Mead (Kelsey); nieces, Micaela Loomis (Holt), Lea Cake, Cayter Ontko (Dustin), Kylee Allen (Justin); numerous great-nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Larry's favorite two sayings were, "It is what it is," and

"No problem, we got this!"

A rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, followed by a funeral mass, at St Henrys Catholic Church, 24750 W. Lower Buckeye Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley West or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences for the family may be left at LARRY GRAFFLarry Graff, age 67, a resident of Buckeye, Ariz., left this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 and joined his father, Leo Graff and mother, Bea Graff. He was born April 14, 1952 in Winslow, Ariz.Larry never met a stranger. He always talked to everyone whether he knew them or not. He was a very kind and loving person with a very big heart and a positive attitude. Larry was an avid sports fan. He loved the Diamondbacks and Cardinals and went to games every chance he had. He loved pickle ball. His pickle ball buddies lovingly called him Lizard. He was often found on the golf course with one of his best friends, Paul Thomas, even in 100+ degree temperatures. He loved taking pictures. He would spend hours looking for wood for his picture frames as well as the lovely crosses he would make.Larry is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 21 years, Linda. The couple were committed to each other until the very end. He is also survived by his daughter, Brea Graff, and his new-found daughter, Erin Sigls (Jon); stepson, Bobby Cake (Tisha); sister, Marcia Brown Hogan (Bobby); grandchildren, Charlee Cake, Jacee Cake, Addison Sigls, and Aaron Sigls; father-in-law, Bobby Burgess, mother-in-law, Martha Burgess; nephew, Byron Brown (Kim), Cheyenne and Cody Brown; sisters-in-law, Terry Kolomitz (Kelly), and Rachel Allen (Rowdy); nephews, Chance Lee Burgess, Ty Allen (Emily), and Shawn Mead (Kelsey); nieces, Micaela Loomis (Holt), Lea Cake, Cayter Ontko (Dustin), Kylee Allen (Justin); numerous great-nieces and nephews, and countless friends.Larry's favorite two sayings were, "It is what it is," and"No problem, we got this!"A rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, followed by a funeral mass, at St Henrys Catholic Church, 24750 W. Lower Buckeye Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326.In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley West or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close