LARRY LEE COLIANNO
Larry Lee Colianno, a long-time resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away Thursday, July 5, 2019 at his home after suffering a massive stroke.
Larry arrived in Bullhead City to join his brother Joe Colianno's first restaurant in 1978. He remained with his brother at Colianno's Italian Restaurant until his death. He enjoyed working at Coliannos with his nephew Dominic Colianno for many years.
Larry will be missed by the entire Colianno family and his many friends.
He leaves behind his wife, Linda; brothers, Joe and Mike Colianno; sisters-in-law, Mona and Bonnie Colianno; grandchildren, Jayden and Mia; nephews and nieces, Chris, Dominic, Johnny Mike, Marci, Jody, Marrisa, JJ, Sammi, Kaylee, Crystal, Isabella, Bayleigh and Jokob.
A memorial and celebration of Larry's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Coliannos, 2200 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 10 to July 17, 2019