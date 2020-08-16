Laura A. Cochrane, age 81, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was laid to rest beside her beloved husband on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Mohave Valley, Arizona. Now joins in heaven, her two special angels daughters, Della Dominguez (D) 1995 and Susan Natt (D) 2017, at her request, Susan's ashes were buried with her.

She was born, Laura Anna Evilsizer, November 7, 1938, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to Fred Evilsizer and Lucille Clark of Chester, West Virginia. Her early years were spent growing up in West Virginia with her sisters, Freda May Evilsizer (Willey), deceased, Delores Jane Evilsizer (Woodward), deceased, Audrey Jean Evilsizer (Clifton), and half-brother, Delmer Charles King, deceased.

In the 1950's she joined her mother Lucille Jenkins and step-father James Jenkins, in moving across the country to Fontana, California; families from everywhere were relocating to work at Kaiser Steel Mill. She graduated from Fontana High School. Laura's best friend in high school, Dorothy Cochrane, became her sister-in-law and forever friend, when she met her brother, Raymond Cochrane; they married in Las Vegas on November 16, 1965. They combined their individual children (Della, Elizabeth, Susan, Jeanette and Edward) and made a wonderful life in Fontana for 30 years before moving to Arizona in 1995.

Their family had a life full of adventure, camping and boating, and exploring across the whole country most every summer vacation. Laura eventually traveled to Europe and Hawaii. She cruised to the Caribbean and Alaska. She loved to collect beautiful porcelain dolls and Barbies. She also would decorate everyone specialized cakes for every occasion. She loved to bowl and read romance novels. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo everywhere.

Left behind to mourn her passing are her sister, Audrey Clifton (Donald); daughter, Jeanette Mayle (Kenneth), her children, Kyle Coutts (Jamie), and their children, Connor, Cora, and baby girl due in December. Courtney Benis (Ryan), their son Brycen; son, Edward Natt, daughters, Amanda Greer (Shawn), and Nicolle Natt, and their mother Dawn Casto; daughter, Elizabeth Cochrane, her children, Matthew Smith and Heathyr Smith; son-in-law, William Dominguez, his children, Ryan Dominguez (Christopher), Rheanna VanWinkle (John), and their children, Natalie and John; sisters-in-law, Patricia Cochrane and Nancy Hammons; brother-in-law, John Sundeen; brother and sister-in-law, Glen Cochrane (Fritzi); along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews across this country.

Wow, what a wonderful life lived, thank you mom and dad for always being willing to go the extra mile for your family. You were loved and cherished, and will always be in our hearts forever.

