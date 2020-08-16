1/1
LAURA A. COCHRANE
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura A. Cochrane, age 81, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was laid to rest beside her beloved husband on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Mohave Valley, Arizona. Now joins in heaven, her two special angels daughters, Della Dominguez (D) 1995 and Susan Natt (D) 2017, at her request, Susan's ashes were buried with her.
She was born, Laura Anna Evilsizer, November 7, 1938, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to Fred Evilsizer and Lucille Clark of Chester, West Virginia. Her early years were spent growing up in West Virginia with her sisters, Freda May Evilsizer (Willey), deceased, Delores Jane Evilsizer (Woodward), deceased, Audrey Jean Evilsizer (Clifton), and half-brother, Delmer Charles King, deceased.
In the 1950's she joined her mother Lucille Jenkins and step-father James Jenkins, in moving across the country to Fontana, California; families from everywhere were relocating to work at Kaiser Steel Mill. She graduated from Fontana High School. Laura's best friend in high school, Dorothy Cochrane, became her sister-in-law and forever friend, when she met her brother, Raymond Cochrane; they married in Las Vegas on November 16, 1965. They combined their individual children (Della, Elizabeth, Susan, Jeanette and Edward) and made a wonderful life in Fontana for 30 years before moving to Arizona in 1995.
Their family had a life full of adventure, camping and boating, and exploring across the whole country most every summer vacation. Laura eventually traveled to Europe and Hawaii. She cruised to the Caribbean and Alaska. She loved to collect beautiful porcelain dolls and Barbies. She also would decorate everyone specialized cakes for every occasion. She loved to bowl and read romance novels. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo everywhere.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her sister, Audrey Clifton (Donald); daughter, Jeanette Mayle (Kenneth), her children, Kyle Coutts (Jamie), and their children, Connor, Cora, and baby girl due in December. Courtney Benis (Ryan), their son Brycen; son, Edward Natt, daughters, Amanda Greer (Shawn), and Nicolle Natt, and their mother Dawn Casto; daughter, Elizabeth Cochrane, her children, Matthew Smith and Heathyr Smith; son-in-law, William Dominguez, his children, Ryan Dominguez (Christopher), Rheanna VanWinkle (John), and their children, Natalie and John; sisters-in-law, Patricia Cochrane and Nancy Hammons; brother-in-law, John Sundeen; brother and sister-in-law, Glen Cochrane (Fritzi); along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews across this country.
Wow, what a wonderful life lived, thank you mom and dad for always being willing to go the extra mile for your family. You were loved and cherished, and will always be in our hearts forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 15, 2020
Jeanette Mayle
Daughter
August 15, 2020
Jeanette Mayle
Daughter
August 14, 2020
Jeanette Mayle
Daughter
August 14, 2020
Mom, I love and miss you so much, life just isn’t the same without the ones that are missing here on earth. I am happy your with dad again, and your beautiful daughters. I do cherish all the memories and experiences we shared together. I’m so sorry I didn’t get to you before you were put in that hospital and facility and that this COVID outbreak kept us apart. Rest In Peace momma, I will always light a candle in your honor, until I see you again! Your daughter Jeanette
Jeanette Mayle
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved