LEONARD DALE FRITTS
1939 - 2020
Leonard Dale Fritts (Dale) passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after a three year long battle with Alzheimers and Dementia.
Dale owned and operated "Fritts Garage Door Business" in Las Vegas, Nev. which was one of the most well known garage door businesses at the time in Las Vegas. Before coming to Las Vegas, Dale was a Real Estate agent in Denver, Colo. and was recognized as the top sales person on many occasions.
Dale was a 55 year Elk Member. He was also a member of the Desert Shores Baptist Church. Dale had many passions in his life. He loved to listen to Ole Time Country Music and sing and dance along with the music; Dale had an awesome voice. He always boasted about knowing all the artists and the song they sang. He loved line dancing and bowling, and he was great at both. He loved NASCAR, with Dale Earnhardt, SR and JR being his favorite.. He loved to be on the water with his pontoon boat and enjoyed sharing his love of the water with family and friends. Dale's favorite treat was a chocolate milkshake.
Dale was a family man and loved family and deeply loved all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dale especially loved Romeo, his little Maltese puppy. Romeo was his side-kick.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Mary Lou Fritts; two sisters, Toot and Vonda; and a step-son, Trey Harrison.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, plus three years as loving partners, Helen Fritts; son, Doug Fritts, wife, Stacy and granddaughter, Alana; daughter, Darci Hoback, granddaughter, Halle, and grandson, Harrison; daughter, Amy and husband Kevin Lynch, grandsons, Dalton, Preston and granddaughter, Morgan; step-daughter, Tami and husband, Keven Kochan; step-grandsons, Jayson Kochan and Jeremiah Kochan and wife Rae, and step-great-grandchild, Fiona; step-son, Brian and wife Michele Harrison, and step-grandson, Tyler Harrison; and step-grandson, James Harrison; and step-granddaughter, Emma and husband Channing Connelly, and step-grandson, Jason Harrison and wife Valarie, and step-great-grandson, Alex Harrison; and many friends.
Dale will be deeply missed. May he rest in peace.
A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 17 to May 24, 2020.
May 15, 2020
Heartfelt hugs for Helen and family. Dale remains one of our most endearing dancers because of his wonderful humor. Always a wink and a nod, he made our dance times so enjoyable. Looking to the time when we can all dance with Dale again. May God, our Father ease family and friends sorrow and and share the joy that Dale in Our Father's Heavenly embrace. Your friends from Boots n' Bling.
Nora Steen
Friend
May 15, 2020
Dale was a loving husband to my mom Helen for over 27 years and that alone was a reason to love him. She was so happy with him. They both loved line dancing and bowling. We will miss him. Rest in peace sweet Dale.
Tami Kochan
Family
May 13, 2020
I want the world to know how much I loved you and miss you now. You will always be in my Heart, I will never forget you. I walk around the Condo crying thinking I will see you again here. It feels like you are here with me and maybe you are looking over me and trying to protect me as you always did. I miss you so much. The reason I wanted you to go be with God was I knew he could make you whole again and there would be no pain in your body because you would be walking and talking with God and I am sure God would give you a Broom to sweep as much as you wanted to. My love forever!
Helen Fritts
Spouse
May 13, 2020
I like to send my sincerest prayers for Dale and his family. Im sure Dale fought a heroic battle against a horrible illness. May he Rest In Peace and May his family be comforted knowing he is in Gods hands. God speed.
Roseann Palermo
Family
