LEONARD DALE FRITTS

Leonard Dale Fritts (Dale) passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after a three year long battle with Alzheimers and Dementia.

Dale owned and operated "Fritts Garage Door Business" in Las Vegas, Nev. which was one of the most well known garage door businesses at the time in Las Vegas. Before coming to Las Vegas, Dale was a Real Estate agent in Denver, Colo. and was recognized as the top sales person on many occasions.

Dale was a 55 year Elk Member. He was also a member of the Desert Shores Baptist Church. Dale had many passions in his life. He loved to listen to Ole Time Country Music and sing and dance along with the music; Dale had an awesome voice. He always boasted about knowing all the artists and the song they sang. He loved line dancing and bowling, and he was great at both. He loved NASCAR, with Dale Earnhardt, SR and JR being his favorite.. He loved to be on the water with his pontoon boat and enjoyed sharing his love of the water with family and friends. Dale's favorite treat was a chocolate milkshake.

Dale was a family man and loved family and deeply loved all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dale especially loved Romeo, his little Maltese puppy. Romeo was his side-kick.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Mary Lou Fritts; two sisters, Toot and Vonda; and a step-son, Trey Harrison.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, plus three years as loving partners, Helen Fritts; son, Doug Fritts, wife, Stacy and granddaughter, Alana; daughter, Darci Hoback, granddaughter, Halle, and grandson, Harrison; daughter, Amy and husband Kevin Lynch, grandsons, Dalton, Preston and granddaughter, Morgan; step-daughter, Tami and husband, Keven Kochan; step-grandsons, Jayson Kochan and Jeremiah Kochan and wife Rae, and step-great-grandchild, Fiona; step-son, Brian and wife Michele Harrison, and step-grandson, Tyler Harrison; and step-grandson, James Harrison; and step-granddaughter, Emma and husband Channing Connelly, and step-grandson, Jason Harrison and wife Valarie, and step-great-grandson, Alex Harrison; and many friends.

Dale will be deeply missed. May he rest in peace.

A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date.

