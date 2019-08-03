LEROY "ROY" ALLEN BARTLETT
LeRoy "Roy" Allen Bartlett, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born December 14, 1933 to Charles and Phyllis Bartlett.
He lived in Silverdale, Washington until 1997 when he and his wife of 66-years, Margaret, moved to Bullhead City, Ariz.
Roy was employed at NTS, Keyport, Wash. after serving in the U.S. Navy, transferring to the Naval Submarine Base at Bangor, Wash. He retired in 1987 after 35 years of government service.
Roy loved fishing, golfing, and flying aircraft. He was a life member of Warren G. Harding Masonic Lodge #260, Elks Lodge 1181 and local Laff Club.
Roy is survived by his wife, Margaret "Marge"; twin sons, Kenneth (Marcia) and Keith (JoAnne); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren all of Seattle, Wash.; brother, Michael and wife Barbara; many other relatives and special friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 3 to Aug. 11, 2019