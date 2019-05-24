LEWIS "LEW" PHILLIP MORGAN
Lewis "Lew" Phillip Morgan, age 76, a 15-year resident of Mohave Valley, Ariz., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born in Valley City N.D. August 23, 1942 to Phillip and Emma Morgan.
Lew leaves behind his wife, Susan; son, Josh; daughter, Sarah; three sisters, Betty, Patty and Anita. six grandkids, Luke, Taylor, Jake, Dani, Sylvia and Josey.
Your Presence we Miss,
Your Memories we Treasure, Loving you Always, Forgetting you … Never.
