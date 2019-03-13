Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LILLIAN M.

February 14, 1932 - February 28, 2019

Lillian (Lil) Smith, age 87, long time resident of Needles, Calif., passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Kingman, Ariz. She was born in Gallup, New Mexico on February 14, 1932.

Lil was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and homemaker. She loved to spend time with family and friends. Lillian was a member of the Lutheran Church in Needles for many years. She enjoyed ceramics, reading, watching game shows, calls and visits with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Smith, Sr.; daughter, Gail Smith Claypool; mother, Mildred Kelley Crumpler; father, Clyde Kelley; brother, Joe Kelley; and sister, Fay Kelley Walters.

Lil is survived by her loving son, Robert Blake (Cynthia McAndrews) Smith, Jr.; son-in-law, Peter Claypool; sisters, Dorothy Taylor, Kay (Joe) Starr, and Norma (Ed) Schwab; grandsons, Nathan, Micah, Noah (Caroline), William Claypool, Jeremy (Colleen), Joshua and Jarrod (Brittany) Smith; great-grandchildren, Ian and Blaine Claypool, Collin and Hudson Smith, Leah Tasior Smith, and Rhett Smith.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Needles Riverview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that monetary donations be made in the name of Lillian Smith to the Needles Little League, c/o: 2001 Luna Vista Street, Needles, CA., 92363. The donations will be used to make improvements to the

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019

