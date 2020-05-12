LINDA LOU MARIE "LYNN" CONNORS
1949 - 2020
LINDA LOU MARIE CONNORS
Lynn Connors, age 70, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after courageously fighting ALS. She was born on December 1, 1949 in Twin Cities, MN to Fred and Hazel Sorenson.
Loving mother of two children, Anthony and Kimberly; grandmother to Brody; devoted wife of 32 years to Willam; and proud stepmother of three, Colleen, Julie, and William.
She is survived by her husband; two children; three step-children; and grandson.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 12 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
