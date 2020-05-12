LINDA LOU MARIE CONNORS

Lynn Connors, age 70, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after courageously fighting ALS. She was born on December 1, 1949 in Twin Cities, MN to Fred and Hazel Sorenson.

Loving mother of two children, Anthony and Kimberly; grandmother to Brody; devoted wife of 32 years to Willam; and proud stepmother of three, Colleen, Julie, and William.

She is survived by her husband; two children; three step-children; and grandson.

