It is with profound sadness that we announce our sister's triumphant ascension on Monday, June 15, 2020. Linda Anderson was born on March 24, 1950. She is the daughter of Pastor James and Missionary Marie Anderson, of Needles, California.

Linda lived in Needles during her formative years. Upon graduating from Needles High School in 1968, she moved to San Diego, and resided with her Grandmother Ola H. Gardner. She attended San Diego City College where she studied to become a music teacher. Linda has always returned to the Needles community for family occasions and Church Ministry for The Upper-Coast Church of God in Christ. She provided service to all whom she contacted.

Evangelist Linda M. Anderson was an anointed songstress, teacher, preacher, church administrator, caregiver and community mother. Her absence will be profoundly felt. Linda will surely be missed by all.

Funeral Services were held at 2 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Interment: at 10 am on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

