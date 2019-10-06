LINDA WAVE RIETHMAYER
Linda Wave Riethmayer, a longtime resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Sierra Vista, Ariz. Linda was born July 28, 1933 in Huntington Park, Calif. to late parents, Raymond and Nola Stallwood.
Linda was a member of TOPS and the Red Hat Society and loved the good times of meeting her friends. You could occasionally catch Linda at El Palacio having a margarita and her favorite food.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Riethmayer in 2014. His passing left a void in her heart and life. They loved to travel the country in their motorhome and sit and watch the sunsets on the Colorado River. Linda and Ed had a vacation home in Bullhead City since 1965 and moved permanently to Bullhead City in 1975 and built their dream home on the Colorado River.
Linda is survived by her children, Debra Rice, Donald (Pam) Riethmayer and Lynette (Tony) Land; grandchildren, Jennifer Land, Tyler (Jaclyn) Land and Dawn (Brian) Velarde; and great-grandchildren, Steven Mero, Lorissa (Jake) Conroy, Alison, Dawson, Lucas and Elizabeth.
Linda leaves a footprint of her smile and spunky personality
on this earth that will forever be remembered.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence in Bullhead City. You can also contact 520-559-1564 for more information.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019