LIONAL PAUL BAISDEN
1934 - 2020
Lional "Paul" Baisden, age 85 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a sudden illness took his life in Kingman, Arizona. Paul was born on July 14, 1934 in Selwyn, West Virginia to Walter and Elizabeth Baisden. He was the youngest of nine children and was the last surviving member of the family.
After graduating from Kermit High School in 1952, Paul move to Detroit, Michigan and enrolled in a Radio/Electronics Technology School. While in Detroit he met Patricia "Patti" Verlinden and they were married in 1956. Paul was then drafted into the Army and stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas before shipping out to Hopp Staten, Germany as part of the Eighth Aviation Recon Division. After being discharged from the Army in 1961, Paul returned to Detroit but was unable to find steady work so decided to move to California where employment was more plentiful. After working a few short-term jobs, Paul got hired by Vons Grocery where he worked for 31 years, then retired in 1994.
After living more than 30 years in California, Paul and Patti moved to Ft. Mohave, Arizona. During his retirement Paul continued with his favorite hobby, bowling in various leagues until he was 81. He also enjoyed traveling with Patti, visiting every state in the United States.
His other interests included family gatherings, playing cards, rock hunting and making custom jewelry from the rocks, spending time at their second home in Meadview, Arizona and attending numerous activities that his grandchildren were involved in. Paul will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his three sons, Marvin and wife Roxanne, Duane, Mickey and wife Ali; daughter, Pamela; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 8:30a.m. at Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mojave Valley, Arizona.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jul. 17 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial service
08:30 AM
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
