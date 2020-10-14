Lois Christenne "Tina" Welsh of Lakeside, Arizona, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was 103 years old. Tina was born on May 15, 1917 in Needles, California, when Woodrow Wilson was President, to her parents the late, Louis C. and Mary (Mansaker) Welsh.
Tina was raised on the Colorado River, where she enjoyed the outdoors and playing softball. When World War II broke out Tina felt the need to serve her country, at a time when women weren't allowed in the military. It wasn't until 1942, when the president signed a bill creating the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps that Tina was allowed to answer that call. She was one of the first in the country to join the military as an enlisted woman.
Six short months later the army sent her to officer's candidate school and so began her illustrious 20-year military career. She served in many leadership positions in the United States, France and Germany with hundreds of soldiers under her command. She retired from the military in 1962 at the rank of Major.
Following her time in the Army, Tina moved to Lakeside, Arizona where she resided until her passing. She was an avid reader of Time Magazine, National Geographic and many other publications. She loved to keep active by playing golf and was a member of the Pinetop Country Club.
