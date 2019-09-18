LOLA MAE FISH
Lola Mae Fish, age 80, a 20-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1938 in Elk Creek, Neb.
Lola was a member of the VFW Post 10005 Auxiliary, the Red Hat Society and Purple Sage Hens, BHC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Murhl Suckut; and sister, Carol Mondlock.
Lola is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Driscoll of Bullhead City: three sons, Eugene Lee (Kim) King of Atkins, Ark., Donny Fish of Apple Valley, Calif., and Ray (Marylou) King of Golden Valley, Ariz.; two step-daughters, Sheila (Matt) Jones and Sharon St. Peter; eleven grandchildren; and eight grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the VFW Post 10005, 1611 E. Marble Canyon Drive, Bullhead City, Ariz.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019