Lorraine was born on November 11, 1927 in Marquette, Michigan. Throughout her lifetime, she lived in several places throughout the U.S., and eventually ended up in Bullhead City, Ariz., where she spent her golden years. She loved the beautiful Arizona landscape, the vast mountains and the fierce sunrises and sunsets. More importantly she loved to play Keno at local casinos. Even at the age of 92 years old, Lori never lost her taste for life, which is something that made her special and allowed her to live a full lifetime, with all things accomplished.

Lori was a single parent to her two boys, Dan and Marty, whom she loved with all of her heart. The challenges of being a single parent only made her a stronger individual. There were many others that she met along her journey, which she loved as if they were family; in particular her long-time friend of 46 years, John Logan of Buckeye, Ariz. Her great friends, Cindy and Joe Vallie of Duluth, Minn. As well as Vicky Cook of Fairhope, Ala., who since marrying John Lovell became the loving daughter that Lori never had.

Lori was a woman filled with determination, unconditional love and friendships. Those who knew Lori could agree that she was a once in a lifetime type of person. There is no doubt that she will be missed by many, far and wide.

Lori was predeceased by her husband and soulmate, John Lovell; as well as her brother, James Smith of Marquette, Mich.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Peggy Thomas of Moreno Valley, Calif; Martin Tully and their loving rescue cat, Rosie of Fort Mohave, Ariz.. She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Victoria Tully and her mother, Cathy Tully of Hampton Falls, N.H.; as well as her grandson, Marcus Tully of Temple City, Calif. She also leaves behind an infinite number of friends, who she thought of as family.

Lori was a member and former officer of the Women's Auxillary of VFW Post 10005, Bullhead City, AZ. and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store