LOUISE AMELIA ZABORSKY

Louise Amelia Zaborsky, age 72, a 30+ year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Louise was born September 26, 1947 in Los Angeles, California.

Louise was a long-time member of the Colorado River Women's Council, Mohave Community College Foundation Board and St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church.

Louise loved sports, she played soccer and softball and was a cheer leader in high school and Jr. College. She coached both her daughters teams and she and Jim started an adult soccer league in Claremont, Calif. when they lived there. Louise also loved to play adult softball in a coed league with Jim. She would often travel long distances to watch her youngest daughter play softball, volleyball and basketball and continued to do this with her grandson Matthew. As she grew older, her passion was to watch her grandchildren play sports and she became an avid fan of the AZ Diamondbacks and AZ Cardinals.

Louise is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James Zaborsky, Sr.; her three children, James Robert Zaborsky Jr., Kimberly (Matthew) Prichard and Heather Brennan; and three grandchildren, Laura, Faith and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Louise's name to the Colorado River Women's Council, St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank Family Care Home Health & Hospice and Cathi Way-Stearns for the wonderful care provided.

