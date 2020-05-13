LOUIS "LOUIE" ZAMORA
Louis (Louie) Zamora, a life-long resident of Needles, California passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born to the parents of Eusebio and Melitona Zamora on April 22, 1939.
He was a 1958 graduate of Needles High School. He married Nancy Swanson on May 27, 1960. He worked for Southern California Gas Company as a supervisor for many years.
Louis enjoyed all of the outdoor activities that the Mojave Desert offered such as boating on the Colorado River, camping and many other hobbies. He also was able to travel the world as he had a passion for diving and exploring new places.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Zamora; his son, Daniel Zamora; his daughter, Lori Brooks; and his brothers, Tomas and Rudy Zamora. Further survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many beloved friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional church services cannot be performed at this time and there will be an immediate family viewing only.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Louie's family at www.dignitymemorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 13 to May 20, 2020.