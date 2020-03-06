Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE "WEEZIE" MERCHLEWITZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOUISE "WEEZIE" MERCHLEWITZ

Louise "Weezie" Merchlewitz, age 85, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nev. surrounded by her loving family. Louise was born on August 24, 1934 in Pipers Valley, Wisconsin.

Louise and her husband of 68 years, Donald P. Merchlewitz, moved to Anchorage, Alaska shortly after their marriage where they lived for five years before moving back to Bluff Siding, Wis. where they have resided ever since. For the past 25 years they have spent the winters in Bullhead City, Ariz. Louise loved to cook for family and friends, make trips to the casino and work on puzzles. She enjoyed playing cards and following all of her family and friends on Facebook. Her beautiful and fun-loving spirit will remain with all that knew her in their memories forever.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Sir; parents, Harry and Sally Mrozek; and sisters, Romelle (John) Larson and Sandra (Dave) Schmidknecht.

She is survived by her husband, Donald P. Merchlewitz; daughters, Donita St. Marie, Cynthia (Bill) Klein, Gayle Marquardt; sisters, Anne Eder, Marion Gibbons, and Rosalie "Che Che" Bork; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held back in Wisconsin at the end of April.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Louise's name to St. Vincent de Paul, where she donated years of volunteer service.

