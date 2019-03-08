LOURIEA ETTA MORRIS
Louriea Etta Morris, age 95, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Davis Place Assisted Living in Bullhead City, Ariz. She was born on November 22, 1923 to parents Stephan and Eula Latham. She graduated from Guthrie High School in 1940.
Louriea was a volunteer at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for 28 years and she liked to travel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Morris; brothers, John Latham and Glen Latham; sisters, Tish Anderson and Jean Florence; and half-sister, Grace Latham.
Louriea is survived by her sister, Venita Burton; and nephews, Glen Powell and Don Burton.
Funeral Service is at 3:30 pm. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Dimond & Sons. Visitation is from 1:30 - 3:30. Interment is at Rose Hills.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2019