LYNDA YVONNE COLLINS
1947 - 2020
Lynda Yvonne Collins, age 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1947 in Loma Linda, Calif. to Robert and Shirley Loman.
Lynda graduated from Bloomington High School. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Lynda had a passion for boating, off roading, bingo, and all types of crafts. Lynda had a bright and energetic personality and was always up for fun and laughter. She touched many lives with her vivacious personality which will be missed immensely by her family and friends.
She is survived by her two children, Scott and Valerie; four grandsons, Taylor, Ryan, Drake, and Keaton; and her boyfriend, Curt Hammonds.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW Post 6306 at 12858 Oatman-Topock HWY, Topock, AZ 86436.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
November 14, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories remain in your hearts forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Collins Family, may you find comfort during your time of need. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
