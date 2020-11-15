Lynda Yvonne Collins, age 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1947 in Loma Linda, Calif. to Robert and Shirley Loman.

Lynda graduated from Bloomington High School. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Lynda had a passion for boating, off roading, bingo, and all types of crafts. Lynda had a bright and energetic personality and was always up for fun and laughter. She touched many lives with her vivacious personality which will be missed immensely by her family and friends.

She is survived by her two children, Scott and Valerie; four grandsons, Taylor, Ryan, Drake, and Keaton; and her boyfriend, Curt Hammonds.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW Post 6306 at 12858 Oatman-Topock HWY, Topock, AZ 86436.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

