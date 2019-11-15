LYNN LARAE STEVEN
Lynn Larae Steven, age 70, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Bullhead City, Arizona. Lynn was born to Robert and Hazel Spracklin on January 25, 1949 in Jordan, Montana.
Lynn enjoyed crafting, baking, her dogs, and spending time with her family and friends. She was always passionate about helping others in any way she could. Lynn worked as a family service clerk for The Salvation Army in Victorville, California before moving to San Diego. There, she continued her work with the Salvation Army as a manager of a Senior Housing Complex. Finally, she moved to Bullhead City, Arizona where she continued her selfless work at The Salvation Army as a family service clerk. She was always putting others before herself.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and her granddaughter, Domineich.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Steven; children, Robert (Michelle) Steven, Tina (Kevin) Bottjen, and Cathy (Clarence) Williams; her mother, Hazel Spracklin; siblings, Patty, Robin, Harley, Harry, and Sandi; 12 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
The family will be receiving guests from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, 9250 South Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, Arizona 86440. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens in Mohave Valley. A Celebration of Life for Lynn will immediately follow the graveside service at The Salvation Army, 1461 Palma Road, Bullhead City, Arizona 86442.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lynn's honor to The Salvation Army Family Services Program, 1461 Palma Road, Bullhead City, Arizona 86442.
Lynn touched many lives and will be truly missed by all those
who were honored to know her and who loved her.
Entrusted to the care of Desert Lawn Funeral Home
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019