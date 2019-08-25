Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARETA REGINA NEBEL JENNINGS. View Sign Service Information St Ann's Catholic Church 218 D St Needles, CA 92363 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM St. Ann's Catholic Church Needles , AZ View Map Rosary 6:00 PM St. Ann's Catholic Church Needles , AZ View Map Funeral 10:00 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Needles , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARETA REGINA NEBEL JENNINGS

Margareta Regina Nebel Jennings, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019. "Reta" was born September 25, 1927 in Brooklyn and grew up in Queens, New York.

She married John Jennings in 1947. In 1950, they left New York City for Glendive, Mont., then moved to Tonopah, Nev., Bickleton, Wash., and in 1954 came to Needles, California.

Reta attended Music and Art High School, and Cooper Union Art College in New York and was an artist all of her life, specializing in oil paintings and charcoal and pencil drawing, and she won numerous awards for her work. Over the years she painted portraits of many of the people of Needles and the surrounding area.

She was an active and longtime parishioner of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Needles. Always active in the community, she belonged to the Legion of Mary, the Needles Women's Club; taught art at local colleges and to many kids in town; was a librarian at schools in Bullhead City and Parker, Arizona; and she participated in the Palo Verde College Choir and the Blue Notes Jazz Band.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Robin; parents, Adalbert and Winifred Nebel; brother, Brett Nebel; sister, Jane Nebel Henson; and twin sister Winifred (deceased at birth).

She is survived by eight children, Don, Kathryn, Mark, Tom, Dave, Lucy, Sheila and Chris; 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Needles. Viewing will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 29, followed by rosary and liturgy. Funeral will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 30 and burial at Riverview Cemetery, followed by a reception at Father Hanley Hall (next to the Catholic church) where her life will be celebrated by family and friends, sharing memories and songs. All who knew Reta are invited to attend.

Flowers can be sent to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 310 D Street, Needles, CA 92363 MARGARETA REGINA NEBEL JENNINGSMargareta Regina Nebel Jennings, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019. "Reta" was born September 25, 1927 in Brooklyn and grew up in Queens, New York.She married John Jennings in 1947. In 1950, they left New York City for Glendive, Mont., then moved to Tonopah, Nev., Bickleton, Wash., and in 1954 came to Needles, California.Reta attended Music and Art High School, and Cooper Union Art College in New York and was an artist all of her life, specializing in oil paintings and charcoal and pencil drawing, and she won numerous awards for her work. Over the years she painted portraits of many of the people of Needles and the surrounding area.She was an active and longtime parishioner of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Needles. Always active in the community, she belonged to the Legion of Mary, the Needles Women's Club; taught art at local colleges and to many kids in town; was a librarian at schools in Bullhead City and Parker, Arizona; and she participated in the Palo Verde College Choir and the Blue Notes Jazz Band.She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Robin; parents, Adalbert and Winifred Nebel; brother, Brett Nebel; sister, Jane Nebel Henson; and twin sister Winifred (deceased at birth).She is survived by eight children, Don, Kathryn, Mark, Tom, Dave, Lucy, Sheila and Chris; 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.Services will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Needles. Viewing will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 29, followed by rosary and liturgy. Funeral will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 30 and burial at Riverview Cemetery, followed by a reception at Father Hanley Hall (next to the Catholic church) where her life will be celebrated by family and friends, sharing memories and songs. All who knew Reta are invited to attend.Flowers can be sent to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 310 D Street, Needles, CA 92363 Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close