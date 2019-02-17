Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARILYN KROHN

Marilyn Krohn, age 84, a 47-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2019, just one day shy of her 85th birthday, from complications of Parkinson's Disease.

She was born on January 22, 1934, to Knute and Alice Knutson in Minnesota on the family farm. She was given the name Burnette Marilyn, but since she could not pronounce her first name and her mother did not want her to use a nickname, she went by her middle name of Marilyn. Many years later, she petitioned the court in McLeod County, Minn. to officially change her name to B Marilyn Krohn.

Marilyn went to the one-room Heatwole county school until the eighth grade, when she then attended Hutchinson High School, graduating in 1952. She was active in the local 4-H club, raising and showing geese, and demonstrating sewing and cooking, where she won many awards. After high school, Marilyn continued her education at St. Cloud State Teachers College, receiving her teachers certificate. She taught 5th grade in Albert Lea, Minn. for one year. On August 4, 1955, Marilyn married the love of her life, Donald Krohn, and the day after their wedding they moved to Chicago, Ill. in order for Donald to attend DeVry Institute of Technology. During the time they were in Chicago, Marilyn worked several different jobs to support them. Upon Donald's graduation, he accepted a job with Northrup Corp., so the two moved to southern California. Their first home was in Redondo Beach, Calif., where they welcomed their children, Bruce, David and Carolyn, before moving to Torrance, Calif., where they lived for 10 years.

Marilyn was very active in the lives of her children. She and Donald were awarded a lifetime membership in the PTA for their dedicated work in the kids' schools. She was a den mother while the boys were in the Cub Scouts, then she took over the Girl Scout program when her daughter was a Girl Scout. While her children were young, Marilyn taught herself to decorate cakes and she made all the birthday cakes for her kids, and this talent was put to good use after the family moved to Arizona as there was no place to get custom made cakes in the area. Marilyn made cakes for most of the organizations in Bullhead City for many, many years, and she also used this talent to craft countless wedding cakes for brides in the area.

In 1972, Marilyn and Donald purchased Bullhead Ice Company and the family moved to Arizona. The whole family made and delivered ice to the local businesses, including Needles, Kingman and Lake Havasu, the three casinos across the river and when there was an emergency, such as the Kingman Explosion in July 1973, to the fire department for victims. They sold the ice company in 1978 and went into the appliance sales and service business, during which time Marilyn taught microwave cooking classes. This business evolved into Desert West, an HVAC and refrigeration company, that served the entire tri-state area. Marilyn worked as the secretary and accountant during this time.

Donald and Marilyn were very active in the community. Donald joined the

In 2007, Donald and Marilyn sold Desert West and were finally able to travel, even taking that long-neglected honeymoon by taking a cruise to Alaska to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Donald and Marilyn continued to travel until Marilyn's Parkinson's became too much to overcome.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 61 years, Donald; her parents, Knute and Alice Knutson.

She is survived her sons, Bruce (wife Denise) and David; daughter, Carolyn (husband Merle); brother, Royal James Knutson and sister, Phyllis Lamp, both of Hutchinson, Minn.; granddaughters, Bethany Morales (husband Daniel), Jennifer Krohn, Brie Walton: grandson, Skylar Walton; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was cremated and will be interred with her husband at Desert Lawn cemetery.

There will be a celebration of life at 1:00 pm. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Community Lutheran Church in Bullhead City. MARILYN KROHNMarilyn Krohn, age 84, a 47-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2019, just one day shy of her 85th birthday, from complications of Parkinson's Disease.She was born on January 22, 1934, to Knute and Alice Knutson in Minnesota on the family farm. She was given the name Burnette Marilyn, but since she could not pronounce her first name and her mother did not want her to use a nickname, she went by her middle name of Marilyn. Many years later, she petitioned the court in McLeod County, Minn. to officially change her name to B Marilyn Krohn.Marilyn went to the one-room Heatwole county school until the eighth grade, when she then attended Hutchinson High School, graduating in 1952. She was active in the local 4-H club, raising and showing geese, and demonstrating sewing and cooking, where she won many awards. After high school, Marilyn continued her education at St. Cloud State Teachers College, receiving her teachers certificate. She taught 5th grade in Albert Lea, Minn. for one year. On August 4, 1955, Marilyn married the love of her life, Donald Krohn, and the day after their wedding they moved to Chicago, Ill. in order for Donald to attend DeVry Institute of Technology. During the time they were in Chicago, Marilyn worked several different jobs to support them. Upon Donald's graduation, he accepted a job with Northrup Corp., so the two moved to southern California. Their first home was in Redondo Beach, Calif., where they welcomed their children, Bruce, David and Carolyn, before moving to Torrance, Calif., where they lived for 10 years.Marilyn was very active in the lives of her children. She and Donald were awarded a lifetime membership in the PTA for their dedicated work in the kids' schools. She was a den mother while the boys were in the Cub Scouts, then she took over the Girl Scout program when her daughter was a Girl Scout. While her children were young, Marilyn taught herself to decorate cakes and she made all the birthday cakes for her kids, and this talent was put to good use after the family moved to Arizona as there was no place to get custom made cakes in the area. Marilyn made cakes for most of the organizations in Bullhead City for many, many years, and she also used this talent to craft countless wedding cakes for brides in the area.In 1972, Marilyn and Donald purchased Bullhead Ice Company and the family moved to Arizona. The whole family made and delivered ice to the local businesses, including Needles, Kingman and Lake Havasu, the three casinos across the river and when there was an emergency, such as the Kingman Explosion in July 1973, to the fire department for victims. They sold the ice company in 1978 and went into the appliance sales and service business, during which time Marilyn taught microwave cooking classes. This business evolved into Desert West, an HVAC and refrigeration company, that served the entire tri-state area. Marilyn worked as the secretary and accountant during this time.Donald and Marilyn were very active in the community. Donald joined the Elks Lodge upon moving to Bullhead City, and Marilyn joined the Elks Ladies Auxiliary, serving as parliamentarian for 10 years, and was elected as President of the Auxiliary in 1990-91. She and Donald helped start the local Moose Club in 1981. Marilyn was Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose in 1984 and earned her degree in the College of Regents in 1987, as well as the Star Recorder degree in 1989. In 2001, she was appointed as the Deputy Grand Regent for AZ/NM. Marilyn was also a Lifetime member of the Women of the Moose.In 2007, Donald and Marilyn sold Desert West and were finally able to travel, even taking that long-neglected honeymoon by taking a cruise to Alaska to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Donald and Marilyn continued to travel until Marilyn's Parkinson's became too much to overcome.Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 61 years, Donald; her parents, Knute and Alice Knutson.She is survived her sons, Bruce (wife Denise) and David; daughter, Carolyn (husband Merle); brother, Royal James Knutson and sister, Phyllis Lamp, both of Hutchinson, Minn.; granddaughters, Bethany Morales (husband Daniel), Jennifer Krohn, Brie Walton: grandson, Skylar Walton; and seven great-grandchildren.She was cremated and will be interred with her husband at Desert Lawn cemetery.There will be a celebration of life at 1:00 pm. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Community Lutheran Church in Bullhead City. Religious Service Information Community Lutheran Church

2275 Ricca Rd

Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Send Flowers Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Moose Club Return to today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close