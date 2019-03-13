MARJORIE "MARGIE" HALL
Marjorie "Margie" Louise Hall, age 82, a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away onTuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1937 in Lodi, Ohio to parents Oscar and Lucille Ramsier.
Margie was a slot floor person for more than 20 years at the Riverside Resort & Casino.
Margie enjoyed reading westerns and true crime books, watching Animal Planet and playing poker, also going to yard sales and collecting ceramic glass figurines.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Carter; and her daughter, Christine Hamilton.
Margie is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hall, sons, Michael Carter, Kenneth Carter, Dennis Hall; many grandchildren and great
grandchildren in Arizona, Oklahoma, Florida and Ohio.
She was truly a beautiful soul who leaves behind a trail of treasured
family memories, most of which were made over the dinner
table that always included real butter and Mountain Dew!
Services will be held at a later date with burial at Eastlawn Memory Gardens in Brunswick, Ohio.
A Celebration of Life with family to follow this Spring.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019