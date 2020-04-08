Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK ANDREW J. OSBORN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Andrew J. Osborn, age 67, a 44-year resident of Laughlin, Nevada, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1953 in Los Angeles, California.

Mark worked at Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort & Casino for 44 years. He was the Director of Facilities and oversaw numerous projects on the property including the south tower highrise, Loser's Lounge, Bowling Center, the Riverside Cinemas, as well as the entire casino west; just to skim the surface. He was also Manager of Laughlin Classic Cars and Laughlin Transit, Inc.

Mark belonged to the Nevada Professional Facility Managers Association; International Association of Electrical Inspector; So. Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council; and Operator for Nevada Rural Water. He was also involved with the National Hot Rod Association and the Laughlin Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed NASCAR, football, and in his younger years playing ice hockey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernie M. "Ozzie" Osborn; mother, Betty Osborn; step-mother, Joyce Osborn; and sister, Pam Osborn.

He is survived by his wife, Trudy Osborn; son, Chad Osborn; daughter, Pamela (Raymond Medina) Osborn all of Laughlin, Nev.; brother, Bernie Osborn of Upland, Calif.; sisters, Beverly Cothren of Pomona, Calif., Suzanne (John) Musgrove of Havre, Mont. and Tracy Osborn of Omak, Wash.; four wonderful grandchildren, Kaci Osborn, Emma Leyendecker, Reyna and Mark Medina; as well as niece, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Services are to be determined after Covid-19.

