MARK D. HURLBURT
1960 - 2020
Mark D. Hurlburt, age 60, a 20-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born January 6, 1960 in Chula Vista, Calif.
Mark was the Manager for Lucky Cab.
He is survived by his sons, Mark A. Hicks of Lubbock, Texas and Zachary A. Hurlburt of Gig Harbor, Wash.; sisters, Julie Saville of Cardiff By The Sea, Calif. and Connie Palmer of El Cajon, Calif.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
