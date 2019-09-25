MARK EUGENE STAFFON
Mark Eugene Staffon, age 62, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in San Bernardino, Calif. He was born on March 11, 1957 in Hawthorne, Calif.
Mark is survived by two sons, Eric Staffon of Sheboygan Wis. and Adam Staffon of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; his daughter, Kayla Weise of Menifee, Calif.; and his brother, Greg Staffon of Los Angeles, Calif.
Mark chose to be cremated and his ashes will be spread near Pismo Beach, Calif., one of his favorite places to be. There will be no formal services.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, 2019