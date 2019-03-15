Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA LEE JORGENSON. View Sign

MARTHA JORGENSON

Martha Lee Jorgenson, age 89, passed away peacefully at home in Bullhead City, Ariz. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a battle with lung cancer.

Born in Nebraska in 1929, Martha grew up in Torrington, Wyo. Throughout her life she enjoyed residing in Casper and Sheridan, Wyo. and Kingston, Wash. She made her final home in Bullhead City, Ariz. in the company of devoted friends. Martha's youthful energy was unmatched. Never failing to light up a room, she made lifelong friends among neighbors and fellow travelers.

In passing, Martha joins her beloved husband, Howard W. Jorgenson; son, Charles R. Moore; parents, Clyde and Agnes Rogers; and sister, Mary Lou Garner. May their reunion shine as a reminder to love more and laugh more.

Martha's life is remembered and celebrated by her daughter, Mary K. Eliot (Cambridge, Mass.); son, Mark E. Moore with wife Valerie (Salt Lake City, Utah); and daughter-in-law, Ginny Moore (Caldwell, Idaho); as well as her five grandchildren, Erin Robins, Daniel Moore, Roni Moore, Adrian Moore, Ethan Moore, and Mykayla Moore; two great-granddaughters, Zoey Moore, and Annie Lutton; niece, Katie McMillan; and great nieces, Mary Pat McMillan, and Margaret McMillan.

The family holds great appreciation for the loving care provided to her by Beacon of Hope Hospice and her home care staff in Bullhead City.

