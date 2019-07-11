Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN TIMOTHY CAMERON. View Sign Service Information Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary 222 E Street Needles , CA 92363 (760)-326-2323 Send Flowers Obituary

MARTIN TIMOTHY CAMERON

Martin Timothy Cameron, age 54, a Needles, California resident, passed away on Saturday, June 30, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1965 to Jewell Jenkins (Courtwright) and Milton Cameron, Sr. in Needles, California.

Marty was a graduate of Needles High School in 1983. He later graduated from Haskell Indian Nations University and received his certificate in iron works in Chicago, Illinois, he also graduated from ITT Technical Institute for Construction Management.

His occupations were as an ironworker "Steel Man", carpenter, air conditioning technician, and general maintenance and repair worker for the AHA Macav Housing Authority.

He was a member of the Eagles Aeries #2599 for eight years and a Trustee for three years. He was also a member of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and the Fort Mojave Tribal Marching Band (one of the oldest Native American Marching Bands still in existence, at 100+ years old). He started at a young age playing the trumpet. He was also a band member for The Skulls as the lead guitarist.

Marty volunteered and managed the toy drive for the Eagles for five years. He was a member of The Indian Church of the Nazarene in Needles, California.

He liked playing the guitar and video games, volunteering for the Eagles toy drive, playing, marching and going on various trips with the Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Band, a fan of the Raiders and playing with The Skulls.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Cameron, Sr.; brother, Lance Cameron; and sister, Kimberly Cameron.

Martin is suvived by his mother, Jewell Jenkins (Courtwright); brothers, David Courtwright, Stephen Lopez, Sr., Troy Cameron, Sr., Milton Cameron, Jr., and Tracy Cameron; sisters, April Cameron, Allison Hernandez (Cameron); and uncle, Sampson Evanston.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Dimond and Sons Mortuary, 222 E Street, Needles, Calif. Traditional Fort Mojave Indian Services will follow immediately after.

Traditional cremation will be held at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Fort Mojave Tribal Cemetery in Needles, Calif.

A special thank you to Colorado River Medical Center staff, Dimond Mortuary, Tim Williams, Shan Lewis, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. Special appreciation to all the relatives and friends for their love, condolences, prayers and support and for those that brought food and beverages in the families time of need.

Arrangements by Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary.

MARTIN TIMOTHY CAMERONMartin Timothy Cameron, age 54, a Needles, California resident, passed away on Saturday, June 30, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1965 to Jewell Jenkins (Courtwright) and Milton Cameron, Sr. in Needles, California.Marty was a graduate of Needles High School in 1983. He later graduated from Haskell Indian Nations University and received his certificate in iron works in Chicago, Illinois, he also graduated from ITT Technical Institute for Construction Management.His occupations were as an ironworker "Steel Man", carpenter, air conditioning technician, and general maintenance and repair worker for the AHA Macav Housing Authority.He was a member of the Eagles Aeries #2599 for eight years and a Trustee for three years. He was also a member of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and the Fort Mojave Tribal Marching Band (one of the oldest Native American Marching Bands still in existence, at 100+ years old). He started at a young age playing the trumpet. He was also a band member for The Skulls as the lead guitarist.Marty volunteered and managed the toy drive for the Eagles for five years. He was a member of The Indian Church of the Nazarene in Needles, California.He liked playing the guitar and video games, volunteering for the Eagles toy drive, playing, marching and going on various trips with the Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Band, a fan of the Raiders and playing with The Skulls.He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Cameron, Sr.; brother, Lance Cameron; and sister, Kimberly Cameron.Martin is suvived by his mother, Jewell Jenkins (Courtwright); brothers, David Courtwright, Stephen Lopez, Sr., Troy Cameron, Sr., Milton Cameron, Jr., and Tracy Cameron; sisters, April Cameron, Allison Hernandez (Cameron); and uncle, Sampson Evanston.Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Dimond and Sons Mortuary, 222 E Street, Needles, Calif. Traditional Fort Mojave Indian Services will follow immediately after.Traditional cremation will be held at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Fort Mojave Tribal Cemetery in Needles, Calif.A special thank you to Colorado River Medical Center staff, Dimond Mortuary, Tim Williams, Shan Lewis, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. Special appreciation to all the relatives and friends for their love, condolences, prayers and support and for those that brought food and beverages in the families time of need.Arrangements by Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 11 to July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close