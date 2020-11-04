1/1
MARY ALINE POWELL
1946 - 2020
Mary Aline Powell, age 74, a life-time resident of Needles, California, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with her family by her side. The daughter of the late Arthur and Jean Rowen, the former Mary Aline Rowen was born on June 30, 1946 in Taylor, Pennsylvania.
A 1964 graduate of Needles High School, Mary was a long-time supporter of the Lady Stangs and Mustangs. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Needles, and served as a Sunday School Teacher. Mary was an avid reader who also enjoyed sewing, crafting, baking, and playing card games with her kids and grandkids. She loved camping and spending time in the desert and on the river. Above all Mary loved to be with her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Craig Rowen; and her nieces, Hope and Hannah Rowen.
Mary is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bill; her children, Cherva (Patrick) Murch of Needles; her son, Billy (Jennifer) Powell of Henderson, Nev.; her daughter, Jessica (Ronny) Sommers of Needles; she also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Pilar (Jordan) Butterfield of Needles, Preslee Murch, Paige Murch, Rafe Sommers, Paxton Murch, Addisen Sommers, Lena Butterfield, Brice Sommers, Aurora Butterfield, and Wyatt Butterfield, all of Needles, and Harper and Rigley Powell of Henderson; sister-in-law, Billie (Glenn) Essenwanger; and nephews, Derek (Marisa) Rowen and Jeb (Mary) Rowen were incredibly important to her, as was Troy Garrett and his family; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am (CA time) on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the United Methodist Church on Lipan Rd. in Fort Mohave.
Mary Powell was an incredibly kind and caring soul. She, and her beautiful smile, will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Powell Family Scholarship, in memory of Mary Powell. Checks can be made out to the Needles Youth Development Education Fund (NYDEF) in memory of Mary Powell, and mailed to PO Box 47, Needles, CA. 92363.
Arrangements were under the care of Desert Lawn Funeral Home.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
