MARY C. CANFIELD

1931-2020

Mary C. Canfield joined her parents and son on Friday, October 30, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

In memory donate to Silver Rider Senior Program or Colorado River Fund Food Bank.

