MARY ELLEN THAYER

Mary Ellen Thayer, age 77, passed away peacefully in her home in Finksburg, Maryland on Friday, April 24, 2020, due to complications of advanced COPD and Emphysema. She resided with her daughter Tori at the time on her passing. Ellen was surrounded by Tori, her husband Ron, her grandkids, Mat and Lauren, along with Ellen's eldest son, Elden Jr. and his wife Lora. Ellen's youngest son, Guy was able to visit with her a few days before her passing. Her middle son Jason and his family live in England and were able to speak to her a few days before her passing as well. Ellen was born in Truman, Arkansas.

She attended Bell Gardens (California) High School and married Elden in 1959. They resided in the Bell Gardens area a few years then bought their first house in Huntington Beach, Calif. in 1965. In 1973 they moved to Bullhead City, Ariz. When all the kids left home they bought a home in Laughlin, Nev. Ellen recently moved to Finksburg, MD to live with her daughter Tori and family in June of 2019.

Ellen was a mom to many besides her own children. She loved traveling around the US while camping with her husband in their trailer. She coached softball, was a Bluebird Leader, a Cub Scout mom, sang for Sweet Adeline's, worked as an instructional aid for the Bullhead City School Dist. where she retired, performed in community plays in Laughlin, loved going to lunch with her friends and enjoyed a weekly visit to the casino's while living in Laughlin.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Elden G. Thayer; her brother, Owen Rayness Cox; granddaughter, Katherine Mae Thayer; and her parents, Mary Arlena Janes Cox and Rayness Owen Cox.

She is survived by her four children, Elden G. Thayer Jr.(Lora), Victoria L. Farley (Ron Farley), Jason W. Thayer (Jeanne), Guy S. Thayer (Tanya); 12 grandchildren, Richard Fleming, Jessica Oubier, Kyle Thayer, Katherine Thayer, Chris Farley, Mat Farley, Benjamin Thayer, Lauren Farley, Ella Thayer, Leo Thayer, Nora Thayer, and Ian Thayer; three great-grandchildren, Rowan Oudbier, Clarissa Oudbier and Madeline Oudbier.

Ellen will rest beside her husband until a celebration of life will be arranged in the future, when the immediate family and close friends can gather together hopefully in August in the Laughlin, Nev. area.

