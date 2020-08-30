1/1
MARY GRATIOT-BEDARD
LAUGHLIN MOURNS THE LOSS OF MARY GRATIOT-BEDARD, HISTORIC DESCENDANT
Mary Gratiot-Bedard, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
She was born to Dr. John and Helen Gratiot. Her father was honored for his work and dedication by the Monterey Peninsula Hospital in Monterey, Calif. and served as a physician for the engineers working on the Atomic Bomb in the 1940's. Her grandfather was Dr. Harvey B. Gratiot; her great-grandfather was Dr. Charles C. Gratiot and her great-great-grandfather was Colonel Henry Gratiot. A Wisconsin village and town were both named Gratiot in the Colonel's honor.
The Colonel was the second son of Charles Gratiot, Sr. (1752 - 20 April 1817), who was a merchant trader in the American midwest during the American Revolution. He funded Lewis and Clark with $8,000 for their expeditions. He also played part in the Louisiana Purchase and officially witnessed the transfer of upper Louisiana from France to the United States; part of which was signed in his home.
Mary lived a carefree and exciting life throughout her years. She spent most of her time sailing around the world with her best friends. She was a poodle lover and named many of them Hank. She was a talented painter and loved wine and nature. Mary was daring and lived life on the edge until she finally settled down in her late 70's when she married her true love, Dan Bedard. They fell in love with the desert and settled down in Laughlin, Nev.
Mary never met a stranger... only a new friend. She had a kind heart and was always up for an adventure or a dance.
She will be greatly missed.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 30 to Sep. 6, 2020.
