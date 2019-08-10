MARY JANE MOUSEL
Mary Jane Mousel, a resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born on April 9, 1922 in Martin County Minnesota.
She retired in Bullhead City in 1991 and loved spending time at the Senior Center along with playing Bingo at the casinos.
Mary was preceded by her parents, Mamie and William Ash; and her husbands, John Mousel and Welma O'Bryan.
She is survived by her son, Terre O'Bryan; nephew, Cliff Ash; and over 100 relatives located in the Minnesota area.
Services will be held at 11 am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Desert Lawn 9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, AZ 86440 (928)768-5959
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019