DR. MARY JANIKOWSKI
Dr. Mary Janikowski, age 67, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home in Laughlin, Nevada, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on April 1, 1952.
Mary was a graduate of Caledonia High School in Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, and the College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. Dr. Mary started her career as a teacher and later moved into a career in medicine. She was a Captain in the Army and an active member of the American Legion.
She is remembered for her kindness and interest in her
patients and her work with veterans.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Patrick Locke; and parents, Eleanore and Lawrence Janikowski.
She is survived by her son, James Locke of Needles, California; siblings, Theresa Voss, John (Valerie) Janikowski, Sheila (William) Johnson, and Larry (Carla) Janikowski.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Elks Club in Needles, California.
Memorials can be sent to the
or an organization benefiting veterans.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14, 2019