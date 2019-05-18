MARY LUCILLE SAVORY
Mary Lucille Savory, age 68, a 31-year resident of Fort Mohave, lost a five year battle on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1951.
Mary is survived by her husband of 47 years, Edward Savory; three daughters, Dee (Adam), Jennifer and Cheryl; one son; many grand and great-grand children; one sister; two brothers; nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved unconditionally.
Her life was one for the books and she will be greatly missed.
In Lieu of flowers a donation account has been set up at Compass Bank under Edward Savory.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 18 to May 26, 2019