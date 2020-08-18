1/1
MARY VIRGINIA GLENN-DE COSTA
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary De Costa
Mary Virginia Glenn De Costa, age 87, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born March 23, 1933 in Oklahoma.
Mary was raised in Oregon and California. In retirement she moved to Bullhead City, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon Glenn.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert 'Bob' De Costa; and her four children, Katherine, Karen, Sharon, and Vernon Glenn.
She will be dearly missed by
her family and friends.
Viewing will be from 3:00pm to 4pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mohave Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved