Mary De Costa

Mary Virginia Glenn De Costa, age 87, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born March 23, 1933 in Oklahoma.

Mary was raised in Oregon and California. In retirement she moved to Bullhead City, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon Glenn.

Mary is survived by her husband, Robert 'Bob' De Costa; and her four children, Katherine, Karen, Sharon, and Vernon Glenn.

She will be dearly missed by

her family and friends.

Viewing will be from 3:00pm to 4pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mohave Valley.



